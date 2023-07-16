Before the highway gets duplicated, there'll be temporary traffic lights

TEMPORARY traffic lights have been installed as work continues on a duplication of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW says the lights have been installed near the pedestrian refuge island opposite Medlow Bath Railway Station to make it safer for school children crossing the highway.
The lights will operate during peak pedestrian times before and after school while a bus stop on Railway Parade (which runs parallel to the Great Western Highway) remains temporarily closed during work on the highway upgrade, according to Transport for NSW.
The project involves widening the highway to two lanes both ways through the village, separated by a median, with dedicated turning lanes.
As well, there will be a new pedestrian bridge for improved access from the train station across the highway and to Railway Parade.
In regards to the temporary traffic lights, Transport for NSW is asking drivers to remain on the lookout for pedestrians.
Elsewhere in the region, drivers are being advised of changed conditions on Jenolan Caves Road, at Two Mile, from Tuesday, July 18 for what is described as "essential maintenance work".
Transport for NSW says Jenolan Caves Road will be closed between Jenolan Caves House and Kanangra Walls Road between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday, July 18 for an expected two days, weather permitting.
Jenolan Caves House will be closed during this time.
The work, according to Transport for NSW, will involve minor road maintenance repairs, potholes and drainage improvements.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, plan ahead and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
This week's work on the section of Jenolan Caves Road follows a run of terrible luck for the tourist attraction and its access roads, including a bushfire that got close enough to destroy buildings in January 2020, flooding only a month later, the COVID pandemic, landslides in March 2021, problems with rain again in mid-2022 and further problems with rain in October 2022.
