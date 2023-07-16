Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Before the highway gets duplicated, there'll be temporary traffic lights

Updated July 17 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The current Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath.
The current Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath.

TEMPORARY traffic lights have been installed as work continues on a duplication of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.