Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers score upset win over rivals St Pat's in under 18s derby at Carrington Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY scored less tries than their opponents but Bathurst Panthers' under 18s side showed on Sunday that what matters at the end of the day is who sits on top of the scoreboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.