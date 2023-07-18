AN investigation into the merits of a Bathurst bypass has found that the project meets the financial threshold to be considered nationally significant.
The findings came from Egis Oceania, a consultant engaged by Bathurst Regional Council to investigate the economic and social benefits of a future city bypass or distributor road network.
As part of its investigation, Egis consulted with community members in April, 2023 and has now returned several reports to council.
The documents will be considered by council at its meeting on Wednesday, July 19 as it determines its next step in the pursuit of a bypass.
Egis Oceania's economic analysis returned an estimated problem and opportunities costs over the next 30 years, citing discounted and undiscounted figures, as per the Infrastructure Australia requirements.
In regards to discounting, Infrastructure Australia says: "Discounting reflects the view that a dollar received in the future is worth less than a dollar today. Present values allow for decisions to be made in the present about proposals that have costs and benefits in the future."
The total estimated cost over the next 30 years is $3 billion net present value (NPV), undiscounted, or $1.2 billion (NVP, discounted).
The average annual cost is estimated to be about $97.8 million (NPV, undiscounted) or $40 million (NPV, discounted).
The largest opportunity cost over 30 years is placemaking, at $606.2 million (NPV discounted), followed by a congestion cost of $485.4 million (NPV, discounted).
"According to Infrastructure Australia's guidelines, the above estimated costs are nationally significant," Egis said.
The consultant has recommended that a stage one proposal to Infrastructure Australia be submitted by council, and has prepared the document.
In a report to council's July meeting, director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, has recommended council endorse the submission and continue discussions with Transport for NSW regarding the lodgement with Infrastructure Australia.
"The scope and scale of a heavy vehicle bypass is beyond the funding capacity of council," he said.
"The problem is of greater scale than just Bathurst, and many of the opportunities when addressing the problem are benefits to the region and beyond.
"The work prepared by Egis Oceania has determined the strategic need for a solution that supports the movement of people and goods and improves the quality of life for Bathurst residents.
"... The aim of the stage one submission is to demonstrate the national significance of the problems and opportunities and emphasise the importance of addressing the infrastructure needs of the region."
Getting the stage one priority proposal on the Infrastructure Australia priority list could help to unlock potential funding opportunities and accelerate the development and delivery of an infrastructure solution to mitigate the problems and capitalise on the opportunities.
Egis Oceania's investigation has uncovered a list of problems and opportunities that demonstrate the need for a bypass in Bathurst.
These problems and opportunities are:
According to Egis, the significant volume of through-traffic, including heavy vehicles, is a root cause of various problems and lost opportunities in Bathurst.
Bathurst is also a "vital transport hub", and there are eight corridors in Bathurst classified as Oversized Overmass Load Carrying Vehicles Network Approved Road and direct traffic through residential areas.
Egis also noted the expected increase in freight volume between 2021 and 2061, which is estimated to lead to a daily increase of 3000 through-traffic vehicles in Bathurst, including 600 heavy vehicles.
Local traffic is also expected to increase as a result of another 13,000 people calling Bathurst home by 2041.
The public consultation for a potential Bathurst bypass helped Egis Oceania to understand the key concerns the community has.
After a community forum and one-on-one meetings with residents, Egis found there to be a strong consensus in favour of implementing a bypass to alleviate the heavy vehicle traffic currently passing through Bathurst.
"The residents acknowledged the need for a long-term solution to address growing concerns related to the impact of heavy vehicle traffic on the local community," Egis said.
A range of comments were made during the consultation, with some of the key concerns including the level of congestion now and into the future, and safety around the corridors heavy vehicles use.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
