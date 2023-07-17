ON Central West Premier League Hockey's breast cancer awareness day at Cooke Hockey Complex it was a survivor of the disease who provided her club with some much needed words of inspiration.
Souths veteran Mandy Griffiths stepped up to play for the two blues in Saturday's game against the high flying Parkes United side, coming up from the club's local first grade side to be a part of a day that means a lot to her.
With the team down 2-1 at half-time Griffiths spurred her side on with words of encouragement as they tried to turn things around against the team sitting second on the table.
That speech undoubtedly played a part in the team's comeback 3-2 success.
And when you remember the journey that Griffiths has been through to get to this point it's not hard to see why those words carry a lot of weight.
Griffiths made her return to a full season of hockey in 2022 after two years away from the game due to a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
A pre-season competition that year left her uncertain how her body would cope over a full season's play Griffiths would not just take to the field but be a driving force behind Souths' Bathurst first grade premiership season, earning best and fairest honours in the process.
A re-diagnosis last year left her uncertain about whether she'd be seeing any game time in 2023 but with support from Souths and the wider hockey community Griffiths has made her way back to another full season of Bathurst A grade hockey, and now a PLH appearance.
Griffiths wanted to stress in Saturday's half-time chat how much that community meant to her in her path back towards full-time hockey.
"We weren't really executing how we needed to in that first half. After our half-time talk I thought about how I could help the team and get us on the right page," she said.
"I asked Scotty [Hanrahan, co-coach] if I could have a few seconds to have a chat. I talked about how the day was about something that's all impacted us ... and that while it was fun to dress up in pink it was important to remember why we were celebrating it.
"We reflected on my journey a little bit and not just how honoured I was to be wearing that uniform alongside them, and how much fun I was having getting back out there and playing hockey again.
"It was great to reset and get back to the reason why we all play hockey, because we love it and it's an outlet for us when life gets hectic.
"I've played in many breast cancer awareness days. I lived in Canberra for a few years and it was a big thing down there as well, and even back then it was something I reflected on a lot because my grandmother passed away from breast cancer when I was five and she was only 58."
Griffiths wasn't just making an impact with her words on Saturday but also with her hockey stick.
She played almost 40 minutes of the game after receiving a call from Souths co-coach Hanrahan earlier in the week asking if she'd be keen for a run at the top level.
"Last year I came into that pre-season on the back of 10 months of resting and going through chemotherapy. I'd lost a lot of muscle mass and was in hospital for two months, so it was about getting my body back. I went into that pre-season with a lot of intent," Griffiths said.
"I had re-diagnosis last year in my ab muscles and in my lungs. I knew I had to have treatment at some point and I didn't expect that I'd be playing hockey at all this year.
"I had some more chemo and radiation treatment at the start of this year ... and body isn't at premier league level but I have been playing first grade ... and I'd been feeling good over the last couple of weeks, and when Scott rang me asking if I'd want a run I said yes.
"I have scans every nine weeks to see what the next nine weeks will be like. Hockey's not my number one priority but if I'm well enough to train and play then I'll do that.
"There are things that are outside my control but the gusto that I live life with is something in my control, and I'm living that. I'm focusing on my relationships and finding joy in the things that I can do."
Souths stalwart Ali Stanford said Griffiths' half-time words meant a lot to everyone.
"We were pretty deflated when we were 2-0 down. Parkes are such a fast and skilled team, so we were wondering how we'd turn things around," she said.
"I think that second half came from Mandy when she stood up and gave a speech about what the day means to her. She's family, and we dug deep not only for her but for everyone else. We pulled it together as a team.
"She's got some great advice to give. I think a few of us had to look away while she's talking because her words really touched everyone.
"We really smashed it out of the park. When we got that second goal that's when we thought 'We've got a great chance here, it's time to pull our socks up and get to work'."
Souths found themselves down 2-0 quickly in the first quarter but got a goal back before half-time when Jess Watterson scored from a short corner.
Watterson then deflected in a Sophie McCauley short corner shot to level the scores in the third quarter.
The comeback success was completed thanks to a successful reverse stick shot from Sam Brown.
It's been a tough season for Souths who look all but out of the finals race with three games to go, despite Saturday's win.
But when it comes to the club's future Stanford said the result bodes well.
"We thought that this round would have been our first game where we'd be able to have our full team but we still didn't have our full team on the field, so there's still more to come," she said.
"To pull off two good wins this year builds everyone up and shows that we've got a lot of potential.
"The week before we got it to 2-all against Lithgow, and they're an outstanding side, so on paper we've got a great team and lot of young ones coming through. There's still been so many positives in a rebuilding year."
In other games on the day Bathurst City came away with a nil-all result against Orange United while St Pat's went down 5-0 to competition leaders Lithgow Panthers.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
