A BATHURST pharmacist is encouraging the community to get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccine, in the midst of a particularly bad flu season.
According to NSW Health, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) recorded 92 cases of COVID-19, 220 of influenza and 113 of RSV in the week ending on July 8.
COVID-19 cases in NSW are consistently dropping since a peak in the middle of May and RSV cases are slowly dropping, but influenza cases are booming.
Paul Jones, the proprietor at Moodie's Pharmacy, would like to see funding for vaccinations in pharmacies.
"We've seen a number of deaths of children in the last week from influenza, which is really sad for those families," he said.
"Last year, NSW Health helped fund pharmacists to vaccinate people but they've declined to do it this year.
"We'd call on the NSW Government to fund the program again and I'd encourage people to get another COVID vaccination."
While numbers are down, Mr Jones said NSW is the midst of a fifth COVID-19 wave.
"The numbers are smaller than the first four waves, but it is definitely a wave," he said.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for all adults aged 65 years and over and adults aged 18-64 who have medical issues that increase their risk of severe COVID-19, or disability with significant or complex health needs.
All adults aged 18-64 without severe COVID-19 risk factors and children aged 5-17 years who have medical issues or disability with significant health needs to consider a booster dose.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.