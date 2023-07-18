IT'S a colourful mural with a crucial message.
In one of the nine clinical rooms at Headspace Bathurst is a new piece of art that has been described by its designer as being "created by the kids, for the kids".
Street artist Stephen "Sven" Rogers said the mural was initially put together for a street art workshop held at Bathurst PCYC during NAIDOC Week.
"The design represents the interconnected circles that symbolise family and friend networks within the local Wiradyuri community," he said.
"While the project was facilitated by myself, it was really created by the kids, for the kids, and I feel really privileged to be part of a positive step towards better community engagement."
The mural features a number of vibrant circles in a multitude of hues, including purple, red, yellow, brown and pink, which serves as the backdrop for the words "yama ngindhur marang", which is Wiradyuri for "it's good you are here".
Mr Rogers, who is the son of local Wiradyuri elder Aunty Gloria "Dindima" Rogers, was assisted in the construction of the mural by three young people in the community with an interest in art: Annie Brooker, Zoe Brooker and River Flynn.
Headspace Bathurst community engagement co-ordinator Sam Bolt said the project had been in the works since the start of the year, when the centre received $1650 from headspace National's First Nations Healing and Wellbeing Grant program.
"The purpose of the grant was to put together a project that would engage members of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, and to have Sven leading the project with his artistic expertise and his close connection to one of our local elders was a real boon for our service," Mr Bolt said.
"A major goal for our service delivery in the next 12 months is to build tighter connections with the local Wiradyuri community, as not only are they well-represented in our clientele [with one in eight young people who present to headspace Bathurst identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander], but we want to make sure we're delivering a culturally-appropriate service that ensures Indigenous young people are heard and respected.
"We don't want this mural to simply be a token gesture, it's a step forward in headspace Bathurst wanting to tangibly connect with the Wiradyuri community, because they add so much knowledge and guidance to Bathurst as a whole, and we want to recognise this; we want to join these conversations."
The installation in the clinical room also features eight black and white photos of the mural being produced at the PCYC by Annie, Zoe and River under Mr Rogers' guidance.
