THE 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival drew to a close on July 16, but for some it was the day they had been waiting for.
Pups from across the region gathered in Kings Parade for the annual pet parade, a special feature of the festival's Pet Day.
Some dressed up in costume, from spider dog to Beauty and the Beast, while others preferred to be judged on their natural coat.
Attendance was strong and the pets well behaved as they strutted their stuff in front of a judging panel and cheering audience. Bathurst's own Kodiak, an 18-month-old leonburger, took out the prize for best dressed dog and owner.
But everyone was a winner on the day, receiving treats and bandanas for their attendance.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there to capture it all.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the photos.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.