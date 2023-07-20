Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst martial arts talent Jethro Hartmann wins gold at ISKA World Martial Arts Championships

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE dominated his qualifying tournament earlier this year and now Jethro Hartmann has conquered the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.