HE dominated his qualifying tournament earlier this year and now Jethro Hartmann has conquered the world.
The 12-year-old Bathurst youngster entered four events at the ISKA World Martial Arts Championships on June 29-July 1 at Disney's Coronado in Orlando, Florida.
Hartmann dominated the traditional weapons discipline scoring 9.99 from every single judge, as he claimed gold in the 12-14 years category.
He also claimed bronze in the continuous sparring discipline, but missed out on a placing in the point sparring and kata.
Hartmann said it was a fantastic experience competing in the United States.
"It was good. It's good to have a variety of people to compete with because I'm always competing in Australia," he said.
"Over there, they fight completely differently and I definitely learned a few things."
Hartmann's coach Ian Pollet, from Pollet's Martial Arts on George Street, said his student's performance in the continuous sparring was impressive considering he was in the wrong division.
"Continuous sparring is full contact and he was supposed to be a division lower and somehow they put him in the triple A division, with the heavier kids," Pollet said.
"He did really well, considering there were 25 competitors and came third in the world in that, competing against people twice his weight. Somehow he ended up in the triple A category, when he should've been A.
"His ability to perform under a bigger weight division showed its hand where it got third."
Pollet said he was proud of his student's performance in the United States.
"I'm very proud of Jethro. To go overseas without your main coach, it makes a difference," he said.
"Not many people don't realise just how big it is when they go over to America. It's like a stadium you're competing in and you've got to rush from one ring to the other, to make sure you make it in time.
"For him to achieve this, it's great. He should be very proud of himself."
Hartmann's win comes after months of hard work, where he would often get up at 5am in the morning to train from 6am-8am in the morning, as well as 4pm-8pm in the evening.
He plans to return to Florida again next year.
