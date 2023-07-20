A SITE inspection of the Windy 1100 subdivision last week highlighted how well works are progressing on the 205 residential lot project.
The construction of roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching is well advanced.
The development will feature several innovative stormwater treatments, including a bioswale to collect polluted stormwater runoff and several gross pollutant traps.
This will be the first time these have been included in council's subdivision developments.
The first lots are expected to be on sale in early 2024, with the sale of the lots expected to take place in three stages.
CONGRATULATIONS to NAB on the opening of their new branch in Howick Street, a major investment by the bank in refurbishing a key CBD location.
The $2.7 million investment in Bathurst will be home to more than 30 bankers from across personal, business and agribusiness who'll be servicing Bathurst and the wider region.
The investment shows the bank's long-term commitment to Bathurst and our community, and of course NAB customers.
We look forward to NAB's continued presence in our CBD for many years to come.
NATIONAL Tree Day will be celebrated on Sunday, July 30 and the community is invited to join council for a community tree planting day at the Baillie Street open space reserve near Evans Bridge.
Since 2008, community tree planting days have resulted in more than 88,000 trees and shrubs being planted throughout the local government area.
In 2022, more than 4000 native trees and shrubs were planted at the community tree planting days.
The tree planting will kick off at 10am and volunteers will be treated to a barbecue lunch once the planting has been completed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.