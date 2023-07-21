IN 2018, the Variety B to B Bash charity convoy made Bathurst its first stop.
Setting off from the western Sydney suburb of Bonnyrigg, the colourful cars and their even more colourful drivers pulled in at Simplot, two-and-a-half hours down the road, in honour of local man John Lindsell's 30th year taking part in his trusty Chiko Roll vehicle.
Among the drivers that day were cricketers, a Doctor Who or two, frogs, some Woodstock hippies and even a genuine country music superstar (John Williamson).
This year, it's time to up the ante.
Rather than a first stop, Bathurst will be the departure point when the Variety NSW/ACT B to B Bash sets off on Sunday, August 6 from the base of Mount Panorama on the way to Western Australia's Batavia Coast.
The Variety Family Fun Day, from midday to 3pm at Kings Parade the day before, Saturday, August 5, will give the public the chance to see the vehicles decorated in their different themes, meet the colourful crews and enjoy some free entertainment.
According to a Variety spokesperson, live music and entertainment will include stage performances by local family band Hollowpoint and The Voice contestant Piper Butcher, who is also a past recipient of a Variety Heart Scholarship.
Other entertainment will include face-painting, a jumping castle, mini train, oversized outdoor games, petting zoo, fairy floss, Jurassic wheels, amusement rides and activities.
For a $5 donation, children will be able to get unlimited access to all rides and activities on the day.
Families will be invited to pack a picnic or purchase some food from the catering vans at the event.
Themed cars for this year's B to B Bash will include Frozen, Herbie - the Love Bug, Lego, Batmobile, Three Little Pigs, Avengers, Star Wars, Trolls and Super Mario Brothers.
During their 11-day event, this year's B to B Bashers will travel 5500 kilometres, visiting Hay, Broken Hill, Wilpena Pound, Coober Pedy, Yulara, Uluru and Meekatharra and stopping at remote schools along the way to provide grants for equipment.
MEANWHILE, The Victorian version of the Variety Bash will have more than $1600 worth of Mount Panorama venue hire fees waived after a decision at the most recent meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
Councillors agreed with the recommendation to waive the fees of $1607 for the use of the venue on Sunday, August 20.
The information presented to councillors said the organisers are seeking access to Pit Lane and some garages for their lunch stop on the day.
The organisers say that catering for their lunch will be purchased from local businesses.
The waived fees will be funded by council's Section 356 - Mount Panorama Fee Subsidies allocation.
