Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos | CSU FC members attend the 60th anniversary ball

Updated July 24 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CSU Football Club celebrated its 60th anniversary at Bathurst Goldfields, Mount Panorama on July 15, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.