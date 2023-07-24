CSU Football Club celebrated its 60th anniversary at Bathurst Goldfields, Mount Panorama on July 15, 2023.
The CSU FC committee organised the event with club president Sophie Norris inviting players from as far back as the club's inception.
"We've even got a couple of people from the original first grade winning side in 1971," she said.
The club was originally formed as the Bathurst Teacher's College Soccer Club in 1963.
Sixty years on, multiple generations came together for the milestone event with food, drink and formalities at Bathurst Goldfields before the party carried on into the night with a private function at B-Town BBQ.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on the night.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the photos.
