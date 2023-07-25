Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Karen Sansom in Bathurst Court for trying to steal from Woolworths

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "THIEF" who used her handbag to assault a security guard as she fled from a supermarket without her thousand dollar shoplift haul has been told by a magistrate to stop playing the victim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.