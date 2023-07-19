EIGHT puppies and one cat have found their homes after a highly-successful pet adoption drive at the Bathurst Winter Festival.
Pet Day was held on Sunday, July 16 to provide an opportunity for visitors to bring their animals down to the festival precinct, and the adoption drive was part of the activities on offer.
While Pet Day is an annual occurrence on the festival program, 2023 was the first time an adoption drive had been included.
The opportunity presented itself after a litter of nine pups was discovered abandoned in a field near the small animal pound.
Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre coordinator Katrina Nelson said the puppies were wet and cold when they were found, as well as covered in fleas and had worms.
They were then nursed to good health by the pound staff, enabling them to be ready for adoption.
One pup found a home ahead of the festival, while the other eight attended in the hopes of finding families of their own.
Two long-time pound cats, Tish and Ruby, joined them at the festival's pet adoption drive.
All the animals generated a lot of interest and Ms Nelson was delighted to see that homes could be found for nine of the 10 animals, with just Tish now still on the hunt.
"We were just bombarded," she said.
"Within 10 minutes we sold three pups, so it was a really, really successful day.
"We've got some plans now for next year, because this was our first adoption drive. Now we're better equipped for a bigger and better 2024 winter fest."
She was particularly happy about the outcome for the eight puppies after such a difficult start to their lives.
"We can't thank the public enough for rallying and giving these beautiful puppies a new home," Ms Nelson said.
"It was just an amazing outcome. What started off as a poor start to life ended up being fantastic for them, because now they're all with new owners and new houses, and it's just beautiful."
The pound still hopes to find a home for Tish, along with the other animals in its care.
Ms Nelson said there are eight dogs and eight cats currently ready to be adopted.
"There just might be an animal that catches your eye or is just a good fit," she said.
To find out more about these animals, visit the Bathurst Regional Council website or call the pound on 6333 6190.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
