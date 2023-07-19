Western Advocate
Winter festival's pet adoption drive finds homes for abandoned puppies

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
EIGHT puppies and one cat have found their homes after a highly-successful pet adoption drive at the Bathurst Winter Festival.

Local News

