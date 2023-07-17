Head to the hall at Perthville to see the crafty artisans at work

IT'S set to be a busy couple of weeks for the Bathurst and District Artisans group.
The group, which was formed early this year, will hold an open day this Sunday at the Perthville Community Hall.
"Our aim is to provide a range of craft and art activities for members of the Bathurst region," president Carol Dobson said of the group.
"We want to provide a supportive environment, where we learn from each other. Our motto is stimulate your creativity."
Entry for the open day, on Sunday, July 23 from 10am to 1pm, will be $5, which will allow attendees to watch demonstrations and participate in a range of art and craft activities.
Children will be welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Ms Dobson said the group runs weekly classes in art (both acrylic and watercolour), macrame, crochet and learning to use a spinning wheel.
Other classes have included felting (both wet and needle), sewing, calligraphy, fibre craft, Zentangle and printing.
A craft group meets once a fortnight on a social basis. Ms Dobson said everyone is invited, and $5 covers morning tea and hall hire.
MEANWHILE, Bathurst and District Artisans will be exhibiting members' work from August 1 to 7 at the Odd Sock Gallery, Blayney.
"We were invited by the owner of the gallery, Bradley, to exhibit our work for one week in August. It was an opportunity too good to pass up," Ms Dobson said.
"We have some very talented members; many have won prizes at local, regional and Sydney shows."
Members will be demonstrating their skills during open hours, Ms Dobson said.
More information on Bathurst and District Artisans' activities can be found on the group's Facebook page or drop into the Odd Sock Gallery, Farm Lane, Blayney, and talk to members about what opportunities they can provide.
