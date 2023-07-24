Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Dalanglin Dkhar turning her life as a full-time carer for her son into a PhD at Charles Sturt University

July 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parked outside her son's school, engine off, laptop open, and coffee at the ready, Dalanglin Dkhar settles in for a day's work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.