BATHURST Bullet and XPT services were affected over two days by a police operation in Lithgow that came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday morning.
It included one train being held at Lithgow station for about 30 minutes, according to Transport for NSW.
A street in Bowenfels, in Lithgow's west, was the centre of a stand-off that began at around lunchtime on Sunday, July 16 and ended just before 9am on Monday, July 17 with what police say was the discovery of a man's body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The street, Cooerwull Road, crosses the railway line that runs between Lithgow and Bathurst.
Transport for NSW said the July 16 Dubbo to Sydney XPT service was forced to terminate at Wallerawang station due to the police operation.
"Transport for NSW was able to arrange for customers to be transported to Lithgow by coach to continue their journey by train to Central Station," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Additionally, customers on two Bathurst Bullet services were transported by coach from Lithgow to Bathurst."
As the stand-off continued on July 17, the Sydney to Dubbo XPT service was replaced by a coach between Central and Bathurst and the Sydney to Broken Hill XPT service was held at Lithgow Station for approximately 30 minutes before proceeding as normal, the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Bathurst Bullet services on Monday morning were cancelled between Bathurst and Lithgow, with services instead commencing from Lithgow and running as normal to Sydney," the spokesperson said.
As of Monday afternoon, the line had reopened and services had returned to normal.
A critical incident investigation team has been formed from the Orana and Mid-Western Police District in regards to the events at Bowenfels and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
