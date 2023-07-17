Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Bullet, XPT services affected by police stand-off at Lithgow

Updated July 17 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels closed off on the outskirts of Lithgow. Picture by Reidun Berntsen
Part of Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels closed off on the outskirts of Lithgow. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

BATHURST Bullet and XPT services were affected over two days by a police operation in Lithgow that came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.