Enjoy the comfort, style and location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 21: 357A Howick Street, Bathurst:
Located in a fantastic central location, this master crafted, brand new residence is the perfect blend of contemporary living, with a touch of old world charm to complement the surrounding historical homes. With north-facing living at the rear, high end finishes and soaring ceiling height, this property needs to be seen to appreciate the beauty.
Conveniently situated on a low-maintenance 512 square metre block, 357A Howick Street is within easy walking distance to the Adventure Playground, Bathurst Hospital, local sporting complexes and Bathurst's vibrant CBD.
Listing agent, Tom Clyburn, said the impressive property offered location, lifestyle and livability, and was sure to surpass your expectations."One of our favourite parts of the home is the open plan living area which features a beautifully put together gourmet kitchen.
"Featuring shaker profile cabinets, stone benches, and classic hardware contrasted against a contemporary colour palette, along with ample storage space," he said. "The kitchen overlooks the living and dining area which is connected to an outdoor entertaining area big enough to host all your family and friends.
By far its best feature is the natural light that beams in through the north facing windows, making this an enjoyable space to spend time year round."
The home offers great functionality for either a family or couple with four bedrooms including a stunning main bedroom that features an amazing walk-in robe and private ensuite.
357A Howick Street provides multiple living options with a formal lounge or sitting room positioned at the front of the home, that could also be used as a home office or kids rumpus room. The heating and cooling is ducted throughout the home and can be zoned for efficiency.
Outside the home, the single lock up garage has an automatic roller door, internal access to the home and an additional single carport for the family that has more than one vehicle. There is also a great deck to take in the views or enjoy the beautiful sunshine.
Tom said above all else, the location of the property makes it an attractive proposition for every buyer. "It's close to the best family park in Bathurst and a flat, short walk to every good bar, cafe and restaurant that the CBD has to offer."
