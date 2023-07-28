Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Rodney Wise jailed after abusing Bathurst Joblink Plus staff

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SLAMMING doors, throwing chairs and headbutting walls inside a recruitment agency were among the tactics used by a man to try and intimidate staff into giving him money, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.