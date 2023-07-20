Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Community forum on Voice to Parliament to be held in Bathurst

Updated July 20 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cathedral Parish Centre (inset) will host an upcoming community forum on the Voice to Parliament. Juanita Kwok (second inset) is one of the Bathurst For Yes co-leads.
The Cathedral Parish Centre (inset) will host an upcoming community forum on the Voice to Parliament. Juanita Kwok (second inset) is one of the Bathurst For Yes co-leads.

ORGANISERS of an upcoming community forum on the Voice to Parliament referendum say yes, no and undecided voters will all be welcome to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.