ORGANISERS of an upcoming community forum on the Voice to Parliament referendum say yes, no and undecided voters will all be welcome to attend.
The presenter will be Wiradyuri woman and lawyer Kishaya Delaney from Orange, while federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee will also be in attendance to address the forum in Bathurst.
The Voice is of particular interest to Mr Gee because it was one of the main reasons he cited for his shock decision late last year to quit the Nationals and become an independent only six months or so after he was re-elected.
Mr Gee said he felt his support for the Voice was being muzzled by the federal Nationals, though party leader David Littleproud has disputed that.
Mr Littleproud was in Bathurst and Orange recently with Northern Territory Senator and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to explain the party's official position in opposition to the Voice.
In regards to the upcoming community forum in Bathurst, presenter Ms Delaney was a member of the Uluru Statement Youth Dialogue which was instrumental in shaping the Uluru Statement From The Heart.
She also established the Orange Region's Voice Working Group.
Organisers say the presentation will conclude with a forum which allows for questions and answers.
The community forum will be held from 6pm-7.30pm on Wednesday, July 26 in the Catholic Parish Centre located behind the Cathedral in William Street.
Entry is via William Street and limited parking will be available.
The upcoming community forum will follow a community information session about the Voice that was held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in early April.
That session was presented by Together, Yes, which describes itself as a campaign created "to enable many thousands of Australians from all walks of life to play a positive role in securing a yes vote in the 2023 referendum on the Voice".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.