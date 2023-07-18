THEY'VE all made a name for themselves around the middle of the park but on Saturday Cooper Brien, Matt Archer and Mitch Taylor all showed what they're capable of when they get given too much room inside their opponents' 50m.
Giants duo Brien and Taylor kicked five goals each while Bushrangers' Archer kicked six in their respective teams' big AFL Central West senior men's tier one wins on the weekend.
Top spot on the table stays with the Giants thanks to their 15-9-99 to 4-2-26 win away to the Orange Tigers while the Bushrangers prevailed 19-12-126 to 5-2-32 at home to the Dubbo Demons.
Giants were happy to make continual rotations between their midfielders and forwards throughout the game at Waratahs.
Brien and Taylor each spent time around their usual home of the midfield but when they had a chance to put goals away during stints in the forward line they seized the chance.
It wasn't smooth sailing all the way for the Giants.
Tigers were still within striking distance at half-time, with the score at 34 to 20, but Giants recovered from that slow start with a monster eight-goal third quarter to put the game away.
Brien said it was fun to do something a little different in Saturday's win.
"Sam Sloan and I were doing some swapping through the mids so I was able to go up the front for a bit. When I was in the juniors I played a bit in the forward line but haven't been there much in senior footy," he said.
"It was a pretty close contest for the first two quarters but we hit our stride in the third. We started off very slow, which is something we've done a bit this season, and Orange played really well in that first half.
"I think we just started to click in the third quarter and things just went our way from there."
It was the third game back in the AFL Central West competition for Taylor after he came back from the Riverina league to recover from knee surgery.
"It's always great playing with Mitch. He brings something else to the team that most teams don't have. It's definitely great to have him around the paddock," Brien said.
"We've had the same game plan all year and we just need to stick to that. I don't think we're the benchmark, and we've still got a lot to prove to all the other teams."
Meanwhile, Archer wasn't the only one putting multiple goals away for the Bushrangers in their big win.
Isaac Coldicott, Harry Knight and Pat Fisher each kicked three majors as the Bushies maintained their four point gap behind the Giants on the ladder.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
