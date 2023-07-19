GAMING machine reform was part of the agenda when local licensees gathered on Tuesday to talk - and hear - about changes in their industry.
Hospitality and Racing CEO Anthony Keon was at Rydges Mount Panorama for one of the NSW Government's Regulatory Roadshows.
"We're really conscious that we don't want to take a Sydney-centric approach, which can happen because our head office is there," Mr Keon said of the choice of Bathurst, which will be followed by a similar event in Kiama later this year.
HOSPITALITY NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
He said the idea behind the roadshow was to "get out and talk to licensees - operators of bars, restaurants, clubs and hotels - just to make sure they're up to date in terms of the government's reform agenda, what we're looking at in terms of compliance priorities and focus areas, but also, importantly, to seek their feedback on any local issues they're facing or any concerns that they have".
"The roadshow takes the participants through all our relevant areas where there's compliance enforcement, licensing; we talk about some of the initiatives that we have on to promote live music and other incentives that are available to them; and also talk about the next steps in terms of the government's reform agenda, particularly around gaming machine reforms and also in terms of promoting the late night economy and live music: there's a lot of work being done there," he said.
Mr Keon said he had most of his executive team for Hospitality and Racing (which is part of the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade) at the Bathurst event.
"We've got information stalls set up as well as delivering information as part of the forum, a Q and A panel, so there's multiple ways where local operators can come and talk directly to the relevant executive and get feedback specific for their venue," he said.
Gaming machine reform was one of the key differences between the government and the Labor opposition in the lead-up to March's state election.
Then-Premier Dominic Perrottet's proposed mandatory cashless gaming card was criticised by Bathurst RSL Club chief executive Peter Sargent and received only a lukewarm response from then-Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole as the poll loomed.
Mr Sargent told the Western Advocate in January that the clubs industry supported gaming reform, but it should involve consultation, and said clubs were concerned about the mandatory aspect of the mandatory cashless gaming card.
"A mandatory government card will most likely just stop casual gamblers from having a punt, and problem gamblers will just move online," he said.
Mr Toole, meanwhile, said he had made it "very clear that the road to get there [poker machine reform] needs to be a sensible one because there is a big difference between a large venue in the city versus a small venue in the bush".
He said clubs and pubs in regional NSW had been "absolutely vital" to their communities and it was critical for the government to work with the industry.
Chris Minns' Labor opposition subsequently won the state election and will go ahead with a cashless gaming trial.
Speaking at the roadshow event at Rydges, Mr Keon said gaming reform was "one of our key focus areas at the moment".
"The government just announced last week the creation of the independent panel which will provide advice on the expanded cashless gaming trial," he said.
"Certainly, through that panel and through broader industry consultation, [we are] looking at things like cashless gaming technology, facial recognition technology.
"The government's committed to expanding the self-exclusion framework to include third party self-exclusion and also statewide self-exclusion.
"So there are a number of key reform commitments that we now have to look at implementing and to do that properly, we need that industry and community feedback."
Mr Keon said an indication of the hospitality industry's acceptance of the trial was that venues were coming to the government wanting to take part.
"While we had an initial target of around 500 machines [for the trial], we're now looking at anywhere upwards of 2000 to 3000 machines simply because people are putting their hands up," he said.
In terms of where - city and country - those participating venues would be located, Mr Keon said that is part of the task for the independent panel.
"That will determine what the expanded trial will look like, both in terms of what the product features need to be of the cashless technology through to the venues - a mix of regional and metropolitan, pubs and clubs," he said.
"That's probably one of the first priorities for that independent panel - to provide that advice so that we can get that expanded trial up and running as quickly as possible."
Asked if he had a sense of how hospitality businesses were feeling about the future, Mr Keon said he thought there was optimism.
"The Hospitality and Racing group was set up to try to help the industry recover from the COVID pandemic," he said.
"What we're seeing is there is still a large tail to that. We're still hearing issues about staff shortages and security shortages."
As a whole, though, Mr Keon said the industry "is looking at things very positively at the moment".
"The government has got a really good reform agenda in terms of trying to promote the late night economy and live music, so once those reforms are settled and we get into the detail, there's going to be a lot of benefits flowing through to industry.
"Some of the other reforms that we've got on foot are trying to get better alignment between the planning system and liquor licensing, so trying to make sure that when someone lodges an application, they can go with the tell-us-once principle and we can deal with both applications, combining the consultation processes, so overall it means they can get up and running more quickly."
As an example of assistance available to the industry, Mr Keon said venues that put on live music at least two days a week can access 80 per cent off their annual liquor licence fees.
"So that can result in thousands of dollars in savings each year," he said.
"And the government is looking to build upon that and look at further incentives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.