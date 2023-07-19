Western Advocate
Hospitality and Racing CEO Anthony Keon in Bathurst for roadshow

By Matt Watson
July 19 2023
Hospitality and Racing CEO Anthony Keon was in Bathurst on Tuesday for an industry event.
GAMING machine reform was part of the agenda when local licensees gathered on Tuesday to talk - and hear - about changes in their industry.

