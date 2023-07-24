A MAN who assaulted four people at a party has been told by a magistrate that it is time to give up alcohol.
Jhulian Ronquillo, 27, of Cook Street, Oberon, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 6, 2023 to three counts of common assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police documents before the court said Ronquillo was at a home in Raglan on February 25, 2023 with friends celebrating a birthday party when he told his wife he was "looking for a fight".
Ronquillo argued with a woman - and victim in the matter - after she made a joke about being in a relationship with one of their friends.
He was taken outside by an elder member of the group to have a cigarette and "calm down".
Soon after, Ronquillo pushed an older woman before he grabbed the victim by the throat and held her up against a cupboard.
He then punched a teenager and the older man before police were called.
As they arrived at the home, police say they saw Ronquillo swinging his arm towards the older man, who punched him in return.
The court was told officers could hear children screaming "call the police, call the police".
Ronquillo was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged.
Solicitor Callum Johnson asked the court to consider dealing with his client by way of a community correction order (CCO) given "alcohol was clearly the factor behind his behaviour".
"He was upset and angered by someone flirting with this woman and he acted out," Mr Johnson said.
"There's no excuse, but there is an explanation."
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen said Ronquillo's behaviour was "totally terrifying", and suggested he steer clear of alcohol.
"It's disgraceful. You should be ashamed of yourself," Mr van Zuylen said.
"If that is how you behave with alcohol in your system, you're best to stay right away from it."
Ronquillo was fined $800 and placed on an 18-month community correction order.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
