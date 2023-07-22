BATHURST Petbarn is calling on the community to get involved in a charity that has helped support people right here in town.
The Bathurst store is one of many across Australia that is participating in the Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal, which helps raise funds to train dogs to support people who are blind or low-vision.
A Petbarn Foundation and Vision Australia initiative, almost $800,000 has been raised already, with a target of $1 million by the end of July.
Now in its 10th year, Bathurst Petbarn store manager Ashley Fitzgerald said she's excited to support the appeal once again.
"It's a worthwhile cause to support because, if you can imagine what it's like to not have your vision, so many things in our world are related to our vision and enjoyment," she said.
"When you can have a pup to support you through those tough times, it makes such a difference to their lives.
"It's very important."
Ms Fitzgerald said she's met people over the years that have been supported by the Seeing Eye Dogs charity.
"We do have a couple of people in Bathurst who have Seeing Eye Dogs," she said.
"We have customers who come in with their dogs and it's exciting when they come in and see them."
Since 2014, the Petbarn Foundation Seeing Eye Dog Appeal has raised $6.169m for Vision Australia to help train 125 puppies for Australians who are blind or have low vision.
It costs over $50,000 and takes up to two years to train a Seeing Eye Dog.
Training begins from eight weeks of age, where puppies begin to learn basic socialisation skills from volunteer carers supported by puppy development trainers.
At approximately 12 months of age, they progress for up to five months of expert training with a specialised instructor.
An estimated 453,000 Australians are blind or visually impaired with Seeing Eye Dogs being a lifeline for their independence and autonomy.
By 2030, it's estimated there will be 560,000 Australians affected by blindness and low vision and approximately 12,500 additional people each year experience vision loss.
Donations to the Petbarn Foundation Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal can be made at any Petbarn store, or online.
