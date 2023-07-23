RESIDENTS of St Catherine's Residential Aged Care facility are now moving about more freely, thanks to the work of one very important volunteer.
Genevieve Croaker was able to secure five new wheelchairs for the facility, and is now spending her time wheeling residents from A to B throughout the premises.
"I am a volunteer at St Catherine's Aged Care Facility, what I do is, I come and help with mass on a Sunday and help the residents and get what they want, and take them to the coffee shop, and they have coffee before they go back to their rooms," she said.
"And on Tuesday, we have a knitting group ... and I help them there."
According to Ms Croaker, volunteering and helping others is something that she believes, in turn, helps herself - even with 86 years behind her.
"It helps keep me young," she said.
When Ms Croaker isn't assisting the residents of St Catherine's, you can be sure that she is out in the community, volunteering in whatever way she can.
She now volunteers at St Catherine's, is responsible for organising the flowers at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, is involved in palliative care, and also volunteers at Daffodil Cottage.
It's something that she's been doing since she was 17 years old, after she was encouraged by her family to become more involved in local groups.
It's something that she finds to be extremely fulfilling, as it helps to keep both her mind and body active.
"I gain a lot of satisfaction from the knowledge that I am helping other people who cannot help themselves, or need that support somewhere," she said.
"It's a part of life, and I consider it a part of my life that I value greatly because it keeps me going, and keeps me in tune with what's going on and what's needed, and it helps me feel connected."
And though Ms Croaker said that she doesn't expect a thank you, or to be recognised for her work, she said that the friendships she has made along the way are the only thank you's she would ever need.
Ms Croaker said that she would absolutely recommend that people try their hand at volunteering at some point in their lives.
"But they must volunteer in something that they are interested in and something that they like doing," she said.
And, as for herself, Ms Croaker said she will be volunteering until it becomes impossible for her to do so.
"I'll be doing it until I'm carried out in a box," she said.
