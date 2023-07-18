Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thomas Hill, 50, attends Dubbo Local Court for string of charges

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 19 2023 - 8:00am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image.
Magistrate Gary Wilson said he "hopes to never see" a man in court again, after sentencing him to a 15 month community correction order for a string of charges.

