Magistrate Gary Wilson said he "hopes to never see" a man in court again, after sentencing him to a 15 month community correction order for a string of charges.
Thomas Hill, 50, from Elizabeth Street, Dubbo appeared in Dubbo Local Court on July 13, 2023 to plead guilty to:
Police documents before the court state Hill was the subject named in a Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order, which led to the search of his home on November 17, 2022.
After a cooperative Hill escorted police to the rear shed, officers saw seven cannabis plants growing, a number of fertilisers and plant additives.
Hill was questioned before he said the cannabis plants were being grown by a family member.
Court documents state police continued to search the shed when they found handcuffs, an extendable baton and a green laser pointer.
Hill told police he wasn't aware these items were prohibited as he had purchased them online.
As police continued their search, they found six grams of methamphetamine and other tools to take drugs, including bongs.
Hill was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for drug testing.
Court documents show on a separate occasion, Hill had been booked to do some home repairs for a woman at her house.
Hill had purchased paint and putty to do the jobs, and after not receiving payment for his work, Hill took the items he had purchased for the renovations.
The victim believed she had paid for the products and wanted them back.
On September 28, 2022, the victim sent Hill text messages saying she was going to go to his home with other people to get the items back, and that he would be sorry.
She also demanded money for the property.
"If I hav to go bak to my place because your going on you will regret causing trouble (sic)," Hill replied.
"Like I said bringing anyone over to my aunts place and creating a scene BE WARNED (expletive)."
The victim went to Hill's home and beeped her car horn loudly.
Hill went outside and said "I told you not to come here now (expletive) off," before he turned and walked back towards his front door.
In an interview with police after the incident, Hill said the victim nudged him with the mirror of her car, so he hit the mirror off with his hand.
He also told police he picked up a brick and hit the windscreen twice off the victim's car because she had accelerated towards him.
Hill was then taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Fiona Alamyar told the court during sentencing that the offences occurred because of the victim going to Hill's home after he told her he didn't want her there.
"He did make attempts to walk away but she nudged him with her car and he acted impulsively picking up a brick," she said.
As for the drug and prohibited weapons offences, Ms Alamyar said the quantity was above mid-range but the weapons involved were "not serious" and fell within the lower range of seriousness.
"He has shown significant remorse," she said.
Magistrate Wilson said he didn't believe any of the offences warranted a prison sentence for Hill.
"Since I accept you've been on very strict bail conditions and only had one breach in the way of offending, and you've been on strict house arrest for the best part of four months, that is quite commendable," he said.
Mr Wilson told Hill to maintain his abstinence and to "keep himself on the tracks".
"Don't slip off, you're thinking of getting employment which is very commendable too," he said.
"I hope this is the end of your criminal career, and hopefully I won't see you again."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
