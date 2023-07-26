A "CRANKY" woman who slapped someone in the face, instead of knocking out her headphones like intended, has been convicted of assault.
Rebecca Leigh Wardle, 51, of Havannah Street, Bathurst wrote to Bathurst Local Court to enter a plea of guilty to the charge on July 12, 2023.
Wardle went to a home on Sydney Road in Kelso about 10.30am on May 30, 2023 where she got into a heated discussion with a woman, court documents said.
The victim was wearing headphones when Wardle slapped them off.
"You slapped me," the victim said as she began to film Wardle on her phone.
"You should have gotten it worse," Wardle replied.
The pair continued to fight until Wardle left.
The court heard police arrived at the Kelso home about 4pm and spoke with the victim and two witnesses.
They then went to a home on Havannah Street to speak with Wardle. She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Wardle told police she hit the victim as she tried to remove her headphones.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read part of Wardle's written statement aloud in court during sentencing, given Wardle was absent from proceedings.
"I had just returned home from being in Sydney to look after my mother ... I was a bit cranky," Wardle wrote.
"I approached her with the intention of hitting her headphones off her head but I slapped her face instead."
Wardle was convicted and fined $800.
