WORKS on Gormans Hill Road caused headaches for parents on Tuesday morning as they attempted to drop their children off for the first day of term three.
Some parents reported a 15-minute wait in each direction as they tried to travel the road between Russell Street and MacKillop College.
The problem was so bad that Bathurst Regional Council has now issued a directive to the contractors to stop work during drop-off and pick-up times to avoid further disruption.
"As of today, the contractor has been instructed not to conduct work during school drop-off and pick-up times," a council spokesman said.
The spokesperson said that the works being conducted on Gormans Hill Road, which are part of the ongoing water harvesting project, will be completed by Tuesday afternoon.
However, the works along Waterworks Lane, which intersects with Gormans Hill Road near MacKillop College, won't be completed until the end of next week.
Tuesday's disruptions follow several weeks of construction work in the area, which commenced on July 3 and continued through the school holiday period.
The water harvesting project aims to bolster Bathurst's water supply, which will be of particular use during times of drought.
The project will build a 36 megalitre storage pond off Morrisset Street and an eight megalitre storage pond at the water treatment plant to capture water run-off from drains and local catchments.
Once it is harvested and collected, the water will be pumped to the water treatment plant for filtration so that it is safe to use.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
