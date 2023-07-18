THE NSW Government building on William Street was evacuated on Tuesday morning, after reports of smoke coming from the premises.
Crews attached to the Fire and Rescue NSW Station 216 attended the scene near the Bathurst Uniting Church around 11.39am on July 18, with police and paramedics called as well.
Station officer Tim Anderson said light smoke layering occurred on level one of the building.
"We made investigations and we sent crews up in BA [breathing apparatus]," he said.
"It was determined that there were some maintenance operations occurring with the air conditioning system.
"That's what caused that light smoke layering and smell."
There were no reports of fire.
