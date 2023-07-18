Western Advocate
NSW Government building on William Street, Bathurst, evacuated after reports of smoke

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:27pm
THE NSW Government building on William Street was evacuated on Tuesday morning, after reports of smoke coming from the premises.

