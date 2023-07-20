PEOPLE are urged to get their flu shot as soon as possible as influenza cases rise drastically.
The flu is circulating widely in the community and is taking its toll on people's wellbeing and the health system as many people are hospitalised with severe cases.
It is crucial everyone gets vaccinated against flu to not only protect themselves against serious illness or worse, but their colleagues and loved ones as well.
Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu jab. Vaccinations are available through GPs and are also available through pharmacies for everyone aged 10 years and over.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from flu are eligible for a free flu vaccine. They include:
But with the uptake of vaccines worrying, I am asking the NSW Labor Government to extend the free flu shot program to everyone under 15 years old to prevent spread throughout young people.
Influenza is not a mild illness for children, and it's the youngest children who are most clearly affected.
This season some children are being placed in ICU with life-threatening symptoms and others are suffering serious cardiac, neurological and muscle-related complications after acquiring influenza, The Children's Hospital in Westmead has confirmed.
It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab, but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU, so please book in today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.