Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Hospital receives an average of one patient a day from ice skating injuries

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Regional Council has emphasised the safety precautions taken at the CBD ice rink after the city's hospital received an average of one person a day suffering skating related injuries during this year's Bathurst Winter Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.