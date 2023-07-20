DID YOU know that according to Australian Government research, 39 per cent of emergency responders are diagnosed with a mental health condition at some point in their life?
And did you know that over 25 per cent of those who have ever served in the Australian Defence Force are diagnosed with a mental health condition?
Well, these are exactly the kind of facts that you can expect to learn at the Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club Trivia Night.
The trivia night will be held on Saturday, July 22 at the Bathurst RSL Club, all to raise money to help support the mental health of those who have served in the armed forces, those who are, or have been first responders, and their family members.
The night will kick off at 6pm from the Bathurst RSL Club, and will boast an impressive array of prizes for first, second and third place on the night, as well as lucky door, and raffle prizes.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be local talent Betty Confetti, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club.
The club was incepted by former first responder Sue Rose, who spent more than two decades as the Crime Prevention Officer of the Chifley Police, her fellow former officer Paul Rasmussen and his wife Rielle Moises.
It was formed in June, 2022 as a way to promote positive mental health among the veteran and first responder communities, and to coordinate activities to help foster positive mental health, communication and relationships.
"We're all about support which is specific to mental health, PTSD, all that sort of thing, that really does impact not only veterans and first responders, but the wider community," Ms Moises said.
In order to ensure this support for those in need, Ms Moises said that there are a few major projects in the works.
"We are looking at doing a drop in centre where people can come have a coffee and have a chat," she said.
"We are also looking at - but it's not official - reaching out to the CSU psychology students to also help out."
The club is also looking to host a camp to help boost morale and build camaraderie.
This is something that is very important to fellow coordinator Ms Rose, who has seen first-hand, the impact of being a first responder can have on a persons mental health, during her 21 years as a police officer in the area.
"I've got a pretty good idea of what goes on out there, regarding the police, but obviously when you talk about first responders you acknowledge Fire and Rescue, Ambos, nurses, RFS, you name it."
Ms Rose said she would encourage anyone to come along to the trivia night, and for anybody looking for more information regarding the club, to check out the Facebook page.
Tickets for the evening are also available for purchase through via Facebook, or can be purchased in store at the Bathurst RSL.
Tickets are $35 per person, and provide entry into the event, and a variety of finger foods on the night.
