MATILDA Power was almost ready to call time on her rugby league career when a phone call from NRLW Roosters coach John Strange gave her the chance to set out on a new adventure.
After earning best on ground honours in the grand final-winning performance for Mounties in the NSW Women's Premiership the former Bathurst-based halfback had her fingers crossed an NRLW start might follow.
Just as it looked like a spot wasn't coming her way the Roosters reached out right before the deadline to offer her a development contract.
Power said she's incredibly grateful to the Roosters for giving her a shot.
"I got a message from Kylie Hilder, the NSW Origin coach, on a Friday morning the week before the cut off date," she said.
"She asked if I had signed with a club and I said no I hadn't heard from anyone. She passed on my number to John Strange, the Roosters coach, and he rang that afternoon to offer me a development position.
"He said he was shocked that I hadn't been picked up and that's why he hadn't reached out earlier."
The development contact doesn't guarantee Power any match time this NRLW season but what it does give her is full practice sessions with the team and valuable insights from top coaching talent.
Power can gain a start for the Roosters in the instance of a season-ending injury to any of the 24-member contracted squad.
In-between the end of the NSW Women's Premiership season and the start of the NRLW campaign Power helped keep herself sharp with a great performance in the recent Women's Outback Interstate Challenge.
Her efforts took NSW to an 18-14 win over hosts Queensland at the town of Miles, five hours west of Brisbane.
Power said it was a nice feeling to represent NSW Outback and her junior club Cobar Roosters.
"I got asked around four weeks ago if I wanted to play in it. I didn't know too much about it, probably right up until the night before I went away for it, but it was great fun to be a part of it," she said.
"I represented my junior club Cobar, where I played from under 6s to under 12s. There was no girls footy back then, so I had to stop playing with the boys after that.
"After that I moved to Bathurst, where I started playing in the Penrith district comp from under 15s to 18s.
"I still get out to Cobar quite often. I like to help out with the senior league teams there - they have first grade and league tag now - and I try to run a session for them and support them when they've got a game at home."
It was another strong performance in what's been a massive year of football for Power.
Power made headlines after the NSW Women's Premiership grand final where her field goal didn't just break the deadlock against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs - it was the solitary point scored in the game.
"That definitely isn't something you see every day," she laughed.
"It was a shock to me to see it finish 1-0, and I sometimes forget I kicked that field goal. I moved on from it after a while. People ask me a question about it and I go 'That's right, I did that'.
"It was such a great, physical game."
At 25 Power felt she was at a crossroads with her career after the after NSW Women's Premiership season.
Her extensive injury history and battles to just reach that stage left her feeling that if an NRLW contact didn't arrive this year then it might not be worth her while to risk another season at state level.
"I'd say I was pretty bummed when nothing initially came my way but I soon got over it. After that I was about to figure out what to do next before I got that call," Power said.
"If I wasn't to get a contract I probably would have finished my career because there's other things in life I want to do and I wasn't probably going to push for another year, because with my injury history you never know what could happen.
"I've had four major injuries and that's something that's always in the back of my mind. When I'm given an opportunity like this then I'll keep on going and just see what happens."
The Roosters start their season this Saturday evening with a tough encounter against regular NRLW powerhouse Brisbane Broncos on the Sunshine Coast.
