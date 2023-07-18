Tennis Talk | Cerveza storms home to win autumn competition

They went in as the underdogs in this year's Eglinton Tennis Club autumn grand final, but Team Cerveza stormed home to beat hot favourites Team Pilsener 8-4.
Team Cerveza of Brook Lynch, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, captain Dan McLeay, substitute Leo Meares and Jacob White turned back the clock and defeated the Pilsener team of Jason Molkentin, Curtis James Booth, Jason Honeyman, Harry Dang, Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick eight sets to four.
Seven-time Grand final winner 'Slugger' John Bullock, who was courtside for the grand final, described the win as a magical moment in the club's history of competition play.
"Each and every single player from team Cerveza showed that fortune favours the brave and that they were all responsible for steering their side to a most captivating victory," he said.
Crowd favourites and top guns the Lynch-'Iron Lady' Schumacher duo let their rackets do the talking, winning an all important set 6-3.
Captain Mcleay and Meares for the winning side were full of running, frustrating their opponents with a flawless display of tennis winning their sets 7-6, 6-2.
The highlight of the day was the Jacob White/Leo Meares duo winning both their sets 6-0, 6-0 in an absolute whitewash.
It was a polished display of tennis from the two young guns who served it right up to the tall poppy players.
Tennis enthusiasts Adam and Kylie Cavanagh, who were courtside, believe both grand finalists played the day in the true spirit of the game, and that you can take the country out of the brewer but you can't take the brewer out of the country.
Well folks another epic grand final.
To competition sponsor Cavanaghs, match conveynor Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, the players and to social club President Graeme Stapleton, we salute you for your 110 per cent contribution in making this year's autumn competition a huge success.
Just a reminder to all players that the Winter competition begins this Saturday July 22nd.
Good hitting.
