Tennis Talk | Cerveza storms home to win autumn competition

By John Bullock
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 6:30am
They went in as the underdogs in this year's Eglinton Tennis Club autumn grand final, but Team Cerveza stormed home to beat hot favourites Team Pilsener 8-4.

