Zylstra wins battle of Peters in Men's Minor Singles Championship

Game 3, rink 5: A close game that saw Mick Hall, Chris Stafford and Phill Murray victorious in their game against Bobby Bourke, Nev Townsend and Louise Hall. The scores differed by no more than three shots up to the fourteenth end when it was 12-all. Two ends later it was 15-all. A five in the eighteenth end for Mick's side had them four-up, but a three from Bobby's team had them only a shot down. It was Mick's team that scored two singles for the win on 22-19.