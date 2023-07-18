Zylstra wins battle of Peters in Men's Minor Singles Championship

By the Bowling Shark
After some wonderful sunshine and warm temperatures on the Gold Coast, it is now time to get back to what really matters, another holiday, no seriously, it's time for your catchup on what's been happening at the Majellan Bowling Club for the past few weeks, this is how it has rolled:
Saturday 01 July 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark, Terry James and Max Elms were going head-to-head for the first eleven ends with the scores 11 all against John Mackey, Ron Hogan and Peter Drew. From there it was all Team Elms who ran away with the win 25-14.
Rink three: Anton King, Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry were level pegging on the 7th (6-all) against Tom King, Kevin Dwyer and Dan Rochfort. Team McGarry couldn't score the points like Team Rochfort did and went down in the end 35-10.
Rink four: Andrew Moffatt and Noel Witney were level on the 5 th (5 all) against Peter Zylstra and Dennis Harvey. Team Witney surged ahead from there and came home with the wind in their sails, winning 22-10.
Rink five: John Toole and Jeff Adams were in the match for 19 of the 25 ends against Peter Martin and Des Sanders. Team Sanders scored every end for the last six ends to win the match 22-12.
Sunday 02 July 2023
Rink two: Sue Murray and Peter Zylstra were down 1-9 by the 8 th against Dawn Howarth and Ron McGarry. Team Zylstra fought back and did their best to try and get the win but just fell short 12-13.
Rink three: Ray Miller and Betsy Thornberry were taught a lesson by Liz Draper and Noel Witney who were out to a 10-3 lead by the 10 th . Team Witney continued to lead from the front and went on to win 13-5.
Rink four: Kevin Dwyer, Phil Murray and Peter Drew were in the lead by the 8th (9-3) against John Toole, Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry. Team McGarry got their game back together and stormed home to win 14-11.
Saturday 08 July 2023 - Men's Minor Singles Championship
Rink one: John Bosson and Noel Witney opened the scoring in their match against Kevin Dwyer and Trevor Sharpham. Team Witney was out to a 15-7 lead by the 13 th and continued to lead the way to the end winning 29-16.
Rink two - Minor Singles: Scorer Leonie McGarry - Ron McGarry and Jeff Adams took 25 ends to find a winner with Ron taking the early lead by the 6th (10-1). Jeff fought back and in a close one won the match 25-22.
Rink three - Minor Singles: Scorer Robyn Adams - Des Sanders and Andrew Moffatt were in a tight tussle with the scores tied on the 4th (3 all), 7th (5 all), 9th (6 all), 11th (7 all) and again on the 17th (12 all). Andrew pulled ahead from there to take the win 25-18.
Rink four - Minor Singles: Scorer Glen Urza - Terry James and Ray Miller were not giving an inch to the other person with the scores tied on the 4th (4 all) and again on the 20th (17 all). Terry just got the win 25-24.
Rink five - Minor Singles: Scorer Liz Draper - Peter Zylstra and Darryl Shurmer were 5-all after 6 ends of play. Peter opened the scoring bucket and gave Darryl a run for his money with Peter winning in the end 25-21.
Rink six: John Mackey and Tim Pickstone were all tied up on the 5th against John Toole and Dave Josh. Team Pickstone then got stuck on 11 points for 7 ends which gave Team Josh the advantage to win 29-12.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Allan Clark (swing bowler) and Ron Hogan were out to a 19-6 lead by the 13th against Robert Raithby, Allan Clark and Greg Hallett. Team Hallett struggled to gain momentum and went down 25-13 in the end.
Sunday 09 July 2023 - Men's Minor Singles Championship
Rink two: Terry James and Max Elms took 27 ends to find the winner. Max was out to a 13-5 lead by the 12th with Terry trailing from the opening end. Max lead the way to the end winning the match 25-14.
Rink four: Andrew Moffatt and Peter Phegan had a battle on their hands with the scores tight throughout the match. Either player could have won this match, but Peter proved the better player on the day, winning 25-22.
Tuesday 11 July 2023
Rink two: Alby Williams, Mick Foxall and Greg Hallett were miss firing for the front end of the match against Bryce Peard, Ron Hogan and Max Elms who were up 13-3 by the 10th. Team Hallett fought back and won the last five ends of the match to win 16-15.
Rink three: Peter Mathis and John Toole were in the box seat with a 15-6 lead by the 12th against Kevin Dwyer and Terry Burke. Team Toole continued to the end in the lead and won the match 28-17.
Rink four: Jake Shurmer, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney were up 13-8 by the 11th against Darryl Howard, Des Sanders and Peter Drew. Team Witney looked set for the win until Team Drew fought back to win the match with a 5-point end on the last, 20-17.
Rink five: Geoff Thorne, Russ McPherson and Brian Hope dominated their match against Gary Cameron, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry. Team Hope could not do a thing wrong with three 5-point scoring ends. Team Hope won 38-7.
Rink six: Robert Rooke, Peter Phegan and Trevor Sharpham held the lead for the first 12 ends against John Mackey, Jim Clark and Peter Zylstra. From there on in, Team Zylstra took charge and won 24-16.
Rink seven: Robert Raithby and Jeff Adams were in trouble early against Terry Chifley and Tony Urza. Team Urza was in full swing and didn't miss any scoring opportunities, winning the match 31-15.
Rink eight: Bob Charlton, John Bosson and Peter Ryan were 5 all after 7 ends against Terry Clark, Bill Mackey and Allan Clark. It was a low scoring affair for both sides after 21 ends of play with Team Clark taking the honors 18-15.
Wednesday 12 July 2023
Rink two: Glenda, Robyn Stenhouse and Kerry Lucas were outclassed by Gayle, Val Zylstra and Peggy McIntosh. Not before the scores were tied on the 8th (6 all) did Team McIntosh take control and won the match 20-10.
Rink three: Sue Murray and Robyn Adams were too good for Wendy Constable and Sue Metcalf. This match was also tied on the 5th (4 all) and after that is when Team Adams went onto win the match 25-17.
Rink four: Sally Colebatch and Pauline Clark were ahead after the 5th end against Beryl Flanagan and Betsy Thornberry. Team Clark controlled the match from there and went on to win the match 14-9.
Saturday 15 July 2023 - Semi Final - Men's Minor Singles Championship
Rink two: Jeff Adams and Peter Phegan played 27 ends with a pretty much one-sided match. Peter led from the 2 nd end and held onto it to the end to win the match 25-19.
Rink three: Max Elms and Peter Zylstra had a closer match with the scores tied on the 7th (6-all) and the 11th (9 all) and again on the 25th (24-all). With one point to play for it came down to thewire and Peter won the match 25-24.
Social Matches:
Rink four: Kerry Connors, Noel Witney and Mick McDonald had 21 ends of battle against Geoff Thorn, Paul Francis and Tony Urza. Team McDonald levelled the match on the 17 th (16 all) and won the next four ends to win the match 21-17.
Rink five: Peter Mathis, Bill Mackey and Andrew Moffatt put the roadblock on against Des Sanders, Ron Hogan and Dave Josh. Team Josh were held on 9 shots for 7 ends and Team Moffatt took advantage of this and won the match 22-18.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Hugh Brennan and Dan Rochfort were up 10-6 by the 9 th against Mick Foxall, John Toole and Tim Pickstone. Team Rochfort lost their ways after this and allowed Team Pickstone into the match who went onto win 24-18.
Rink seven: Peter Martin (swing bowler), Dennis Harvey and Trevor Sharpham were 20-2 up by the 11th against Peter Martin, Gary Cameron and Allan Clark. Team Sharpham gave the opposition a lesson and won the match 31-9.
Rink eight: Alex Osbourne and John Bosson had doubled the oppositions score by the 13 th (14-7) against Anton King and Tom King. Team Bosson carried on with the lead and won the match in the end, winning 22-14.
Sunday 16 July 2023 - FINAL - Men's Minor Singles Championship
Rink one - Scorer Jeff Adams: Peter Zylstra and Peter Phegan took 25 ends to find the 2023 Men's Minor Champion. Peter (Phegan) had the early lead (8-4) by the 7th and then Peter (Zylstra) drew the match level on the 10th (8 all). Peter (Zylstra) took control of the match for the remainder and won the title 25-12.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Allan Clark and Peter Ryan had an up and down match against John Toole, Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry. Team Ryan was behind on the second last end and scored enough on the last to win 14-13.
Rink four: Anton King, Betsy Thornberry and Tim Pickstone were dominating with a 14-2 lead by the 8th against Liz Draper, Tom King and Peter Drew. Team Pickstone went on with it to win the match 17-9.
Well now you are all caught up in what has been happening at the Majellan. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 12th July saw the return to the green of two members, Ian Cunningham and John Martin who have been on the sick list. We also had some welcome visitors from Majellan.
Game 1, rink 2: Ian John faced each other as leads, Ian for Ray Noonan and Phill Murray, John for Alan Clark and Paul Rodenhuis. Their absence didn't affect their play, they were in good form in a close game. Scores were level at 3-, 4- then 8-all after eleven ends. Alan, Paul and John got into gear and won five of the next seven ends, winning on 17-13.
Game 2, rink 3: Majellan visitor Trevor Sharpin, Pat Duff and John McDonagh had a big win over Joe Young, Jack Smith and Junior Flynn Armstrong. Joe's team just couldn't fire as Trevor's crew were dominant. After leading 22-3 after ten ends, Trevor, Pat and John won with a score of 38-4.
Game 3, rink 4: Ian Schofield and Noel Whitney defeated Ian Shaw and Nev Townsend. Again, this was a close game in the early stages with scores equal on 5-, 8-, and 10-all after the thirteenth end. A seven for Scoey and Noel sealed the win, with the final score 22-14.
Game 4, rink 5: Peter drew, Annette Myers and Barry McPherson beat the team of Bobby Bourke, Annette McPherson and Kathie Evans. Peter's team were in a very strong position after eleven ends when the score was 23-3. Bobby's team did better in the second half, winning six of ten ends and thirteen shots to six. It wasn't enough, the final score was 29-16.
Saturday 15th July
Game 1, rink 3: Ian Schofield, Jim Grives and Flynn Armstrong won easily in their game against Joe Young, Barry McPherson and Paul Rapley. A 12-nil lead after five ends grew to 22-8 after fourteen. A five and a single were the last two scoring ends for Joe's team bringing the score up to 22-14. Scoey's side cleaned up the last five ends, earning another ten shots.
Game 2, rink 4: Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson were always ahead in their game against Norm Hayes, Ian Shaw and Grant Brunton. By the fourteenth end, Shorty's team was only one shot head with the score on 10-9, a four put them into the lead and they were never headed after that. The final score was 17-13.
Game 3, rink 5: A close game that saw Mick Hall, Chris Stafford and Phill Murray victorious in their game against Bobby Bourke, Nev Townsend and Louise Hall. The scores differed by no more than three shots up to the fourteenth end when it was 12-all. Two ends later it was 15-all. A five in the eighteenth end for Mick's side had them four-up, but a three from Bobby's team had them only a shot down. It was Mick's team that scored two singles for the win on 22-19.
