A WOMAN has been taken to hospital suffering from head injuries after an early morning crash in the Portland area.
Multiple ambulance crews were called to Sunny Corner Road in Portland about 6.50am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 following reports of a single vehicle accident.
The driver, a woman in her 20s, was treated for head injuries at the scene after her vehicle crashed into a tree.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the woman was flown by the Toll Rescue Helicopter to Westmead Hospital.
It is unclear what condition she remains in.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
