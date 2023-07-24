SHE was first inspired by a trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo, now Bathurst woman Judy Cannon has published her first ever children's book.
Who Has The Biggest Mouth? considers the characteristics of various animals, with the question arising - who has the biggest mouth?
Published by Little Steps Publishing in Chippendale, the book was recently launched at the Narellan Library, near Campbelltown, the home of the book's artist Verena Heirich.
"The finished product is an absolute delight," Ms Cannon said.
"While it did take quite some time and careful planning, a supportive team behind you makes all the difference."
The COVID-19 pandemic originally delayed the publication of the book.
"It actually took a couple of years to finish because people got sick and things closed down and re-opened," she said.
Outside of the COVID-19-related complications, the pitching process was fairly straight forward with Little Steps.
"The original manuscript was fully written and it had photos and everything because I had taken photos while at the zoo," Ms Cannon said.
"I just sent that original to them and I was accepted the same day."
Ms Cannon said she was thrilled with the artist's work.
"I cannot praise Verena enough, for both her talent and her dedication to her work."
Who Has The Biggest Mouth? is available for purchase from Books Plus on Howick Street.
