WESTERN health authorities remain focused on bringing physician trainees back to Bathurst Base Hospital ahead of the August rotation period, saying they're doing all they can to attract medical registrars back to Bathurst.
In a shock move, Bathurst Hospital was stripped of its accreditation earlier this year by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians' (RACP), but in what Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) chief executive Mark Spittal said was a record for the state, its accreditation was restored back in late June.
WNSWLHD said accreditation is a key facility in the network of services offered across the region.
A spokesperson for the health service said it is working closely with both Royal Prince Alfred and Nepean Basic Physician Training Networks to attract registrars back to the city.
"Bathurst Health Service has capacity for four physician trainees as part of the August rotation and is in the process of promoting those opportunities through those training networks," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"Once that process is complete, the facility will be notified of any trainees allocated."
Prospective physician trainees rotate through a number of hospitals to experience a wide variety of training opportunities.
Bathurst is one of six hospitals on the rotation circuit, with the others including Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Bankstown Hospital, Balmain Hospital, Dubbo Hospital and Alice Springs Hospital.
As Bathurst waits to welcome back physician trainees, the WNSWLHD said it will "continue to ensure the high level of clinical services and provision of care remains unaffected" at the local hospital.
"In welcoming trainees back to Bathurst Health Service, the district remains committed to ensuring they have the best possible experience while they undertake training here, to provide opportunities for these future specialists to return long-term," a spokesperson said.
"Clinicians choose where they work long-term based on their experience in the community as well as their workplace, and ensuring Bathurst remains an attractive option for doctors to live and work is a whole community effort."
When the accreditation was pulled earlier in the year, it followed a tumultuous week for the health service in which the hospital's emergency department was rated one of the worst in the Central West, scoring red light ratings for emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatment times, and a yellow light for non-urgent treatment.
However, the most recent Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly healthcare report - which covered the period from the start of January, 2023 to the end of March, 2023 - showed an increase in the number of patients starting treatment on time after attending the emergency department at Bathurst compared with the previous quarter.
In the same data Bathurst had a faster ambulance response time than the state median, the figures showed.
