August rotation period could see physician trainees back at Bathurst Hospital

By Bradley Jurd
July 21 2023 - 4:30am
WESTERN health authorities remain focused on bringing physician trainees back to Bathurst Base Hospital ahead of the August rotation period, saying they're doing all they can to attract medical registrars back to Bathurst.

