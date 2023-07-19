MAKING Bathurst an active transport city is high on the agenda for councillor Marg Hogan.
She has submitted a notice of motion to the council meeting on Wednesday, July 19, requesting a report be prepared on options for fast-tracking the Bathurst Active Transport Plan.
Not only has she requested the report, she has given council staff a deadline of the August ordinary meeting to present it for consideration.
Active transport is about making public transport, cycling and walking more accessible and attractive to commuters, helping to reduce the number of cars on the road.
The active transport plan itself is a vital strategy to progress active transport connections and routes, and to diversify transport options for all residents and visitors.
Cr Hogan said Bathurst has multiple things on its list of priorities at the moment, including housing, and active transport needs to be among them.
"We've been hoping to get some movement on the active transport plan over recent months, but we've had a lack of resources, really, internally," she said.
"There's a lot happening in Bathurst at the moment. We've got population growth, we've got housing shortages, there's continued development in the suburbs and that's only going to increase, and really this motion is about not letting active transport get lost in that mix.
"We're going to be focusing on cars and trucks with the bypass and so forth, but I would like to think any new development that we do moving forward considers active transport, so people have the option to walk or bicycle."
In addition to this, she thinks active transport will help to make Bathurst a healthier community.
Having an active transport plan aligns with the NSW government's vision for walking and bike riding to be the preferred way to make short trips and a viable, safe and efficient option for longer trips.
It estimates that more than 1.5 billion walking and bike riding trips are taken per year across the state, and it wants to double this number in 20 years.
"There's a message coming through from Transport for NSW that, in effect, they're trying to get some cars off the road - not all, there will always be cars," Cr Hogan said.
"This isn't about getting rid of cars, this is about making Bathurst a car-optional city."
She said Bathurst has a very strong cycling community that wants to see the active transport plan established, and she has been working with Cycle Safe Bathurst's Dr Wendy Hastings to progress it.
It is hoped that councillors will support her notice of motion on July 19 to enable those fast-tracking options to be put on the table within a month.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
