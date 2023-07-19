Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Councillor Marg Hogan pushing for Bathurst Active Transport Plan

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAKING Bathurst an active transport city is high on the agenda for councillor Marg Hogan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.