THOUGH there weren't quite 106 candles to be blown out by birthday girl Francie Morris at her recent birthday party, there certainly were a ton of reasons to celebrate.
Born and bred in Bathurst, 106-year-old Francie Morris was able to celebrate her birthday in style, surrounded by family and friends at Jack Duggans Irish Pub.
Approximately 16 people piled into the pub on Wednesday, July 19, to commemorate Ms Morris officially clocking 106 not-out, exactly one week prior.
"It's wonderful, I've had my birthday last for about a week now," Ms Morris said.
According to Ms Morris, during the week following her birthday on July 12, she had been overwhelmed with an abundance of people coming to visit her at her home.
These visits were the best thing that a 106-year old could ask for, as Ms Morris said there was nothing more that she would need after such an inspirational innings.
And to keep the visits going, Ms Morris had quite the surprise when she was joined by so many people for her birthday lunch.
"I knew we were coming out to have dinner, just a few of us, but I didn't know all the other people would be here," she said.
"I just didn't know there was going to be a party, but it's a lovely surprise."
This lovely surprise was organised by Jack Duggans staff member Mark Ryan, who arranged the lunch to acknowledge the impressive accomplishment.
"It's just to remind her how special she is to all of us," he said.
"It is rather an achievement to be 106 and as sharp as a tack."
Though Mr Ryan has only known Ms Morris for a short percentage of her 106 years, he said that it's easy to see why she has made such an impact on those around her.
"I've only really known Francie for a few years, I knew of her, but I only became acquainted with her about three years ago and I just fell in love with her, she's such a darling," he said.
"Everyone adores Francie, for good reason. Firstly, she is amazingly loving and generous of heart herself, and she is a live wire at 106.
"She takes delight in human beings and she just loves life and does really well."
Mr Ryan was more than happy to host the birthday lunch at the Irish Pub, as Ms Morris is now a "member of the Jack Duggans family."
He thanked everyone who was in attendance on the day, and all those in the community who have taken the time to wish Ms Morris a very happy birthday.
