BATHURST Athletics Club has been recognised as one of the leading clubs from across regional NSW.
The Bathurst club was one of five nominated for Regional Centre of the Year at the Little Athletics NSW Awards at Sydney on Saturday, July 15.
It was ultimately the Wauchope club that took honours, ahead of Bathurst, Leeton, Lismore and Woolgoolga, but club president Mike Curtin said the nomination was great recognition for his team.
"There are 178 regional centres statewide and to make the top five is a wonderful privilege and a wonderful honour for the club," he said.
"I think the last two or three years have been really has been a really large rebuilding phase for the club, where we've grown and we've tried to become a lot more inclusive and made athletics more available to the general community.
"I think part of the nomination was around that."
Curtin said Bathurst was represented Bob Maxwell on the night, the zone coordinator.
The Bathurst Athletics Club is currently in the midst of its off-season, ahead of the 2023-24 launch in October.
With the Summer Olympics in Paris next year, Curtin is expecting a big year.
"Obviously the season is going to finish in an Olympic year, so it's always a big year for athletics," he said.
"We have affiliated with both Little Athletics NSW and NSW Athletics and we're preparing to open registrations for the upcoming season."
That means Little Athletics will be the clubs primary delivery method and pathway for Tiny Tots to under 17s.
The affiliation with Athletics NSW will allow senior athletes and those aged under 12s to under 17s who wish to pursue duel memberships to compete in both.
The season is expected to start in October.
"The start is getting very, very close," Curtin said.
"We'll have a committee meeting next week to finalsie a few things for the season and if everything is going well, we'll open registrations on August 1 and away we go for another season."
The Bathurst Athletics Club season will begin on October 9, with registrations set to open on August 1.
