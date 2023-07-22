IT'S NOT every day that friends and family can get together to celebrate a 106th birthday.
But this is exactly what approximately 15 people were able to do on Wednesday, July 19, at Jack Duggans Irish Pub - commemorating the fabulous Francie Morris.
Ms Morris made the milestone of 106 years on Wednesday, July 12, and was able to celebrate on the day with a card from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Staff from Jack Duggans attended the lunch, as well as some of Ms Morris' neighbours from her home in Vittoria Street.
With no grand plans to parachute out of a plane, or bungee jump off a cliff, Ms Morris hopes her 107th year brings love, laughter and lots more memories.
