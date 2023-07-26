Working with volunteers? We've got some tips to smooth the process

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) supports inclusive and strong communities.
We love our volunteers - they provide invaluable services for our community. Volunteers have been involved in our organisation and the programs we provide for over 47 years.
For many years, TNC has also supported volunteer managers from other organisations and groups who rely on the participation of volunteers.
We are delighted that we can add the Volunteer Management Activity Program to the services we offer.
This means we can provide additional services to organisations and groups in the Central West who work with volunteers.
This will enable them to increase their capacity to engage and support their volunteers, in particular volunteers from diverse backgrounds who may face barriers to volunteering.
We can provide information about:
We plan to hold regular online Volunteer Managers Meetings to enable volunteer managers to network and to develop new relationships and re-establish old relationships.
Our meeting agendas will include updates, information, research, resources, policies and procedures, checklists, surveys, plus education and training (including cultural/diversity/addressing barriers and disadvantage).
We will provide a regular guest speaker at meetings to share information about how to include and support volunteers.
Case studies about volunteering will be discussed to enable volunteer managers to share information and ideas.
A new innovation will be our monthly blog with good news stories to share successes, highlight good ideas, and to acknowledge volunteers.
We invite organisations and groups who work with the support of volunteers to join our Volunteer Manager Network meetings.
For more information or to register your interest, please contact 6332 4866 or email community@binc.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.