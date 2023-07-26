Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Working with volunteers? We've got some tips to smooth the process | Interagency

July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working with volunteers? We've got some tips to smooth the process
Working with volunteers? We've got some tips to smooth the process

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.