THE world's oceans are turning green. An article published last week in the journal Nature confirmed this after looking at 20 years' worth of data.
This data was in line with climate models predicting an ocean turning green as a result of climate change.
The article in Nature found that 56 per cent of the earth's oceans are greening.
The colour green indicates the presence of Phytoplankton. Phytoplankton are the ocean's grass.
As oceans warm and are subject to more sunlight (thanks too to less and less ice), the grass grows.
This Phytoplankton, like other plant life, grow via photosynthesis, soaking up carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.
Why is this increase in Phytoplankton during the last 20 years significant? It is another indication that nature is trying to process as much carbon dioxide as it can.
We are, however, releasing into the atmosphere more greenhouse gas than nature can process.
The melting of polar ice is another way the earth can influence how much greenhouse gas is in the air. Less ice means more water. More water means more water available to soak up carbon dioxide, which means less greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.
The presence of Phytoplankton at this scale means that the water is having a real problem doing this job on its own.
The melting of polar ice and the growth of Phytoplankton go hand-in-hand.
And the presence of Phytoplankton at this scale means that the earth's oceans are continuing to warm at higher and higher rates.
Without a dramatic step-up of action on the reduction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, we are heading towards polar ice collapse and oceans full of Phytoplankton.
When there was enough coal, oil, and methane in the ground, as well as enough trees, things were in balance; excess carbon and methane were secured away from the atmosphere.
Now the oceans are trying to address this imbalance - and failing.
As we head into an El Nino summer with increasingly overheated and green oceans, weather patterns will continue to create new extremes as the earth does all it can to adapt to our greenhouse gas emitting extremes.
We can abate these extremes with a year-on-year global reduction of about seven per cent in emissions. We are nowhere near this.
Weather extremes are here and will continue to amplify.
