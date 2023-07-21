A BATHURST man has started a petition to the NSW Parliament after becoming increasingly concerned and frustrated at the state of roads in the city.
Driving across Bathurst, motorists regularly encounter potholes - some the size of craters - and have to navigate around them carefully or risk damaging their vehicles.
Luke Attwells, for one, has had enough.
"I drive into town on Durham Street all the time, sometimes three or four times a day, and while I'm driving in I see a large amount of motorists try to dodge those potholes," he said.
"While they're dodging those potholes, they're getting very close to either the other side of the traffic or sometimes even the pedestrians that are walking on the side [of the road], especially near the tennis courts and the little playground next to the hospital.
"I don't want anyone to get injured, or cars to smash into each other."
He has written to Bathurst Regional Council about his concerns, particularly over the state of Durham Street, but was not satisfied with the response to his emails.
He said council informed him funding wasn't available to fill the vast amount of potholes across the city.
That's when Mr Attwells decided it was time to get the NSW government involved.
"I decided to put a petition to the NSW Parliament, I put that through under Paul Toole's name," he said.
Believing Mr Toole had rejected the petition, Mr Attwells then started another petition not attached to the Member for Bathurst.
However, Mr Toole clarified that he had not rejected the initial petition, and what Mr Attwells had received was an email that was automatically generated by the NSW Parliament.
"It's an automated response fed back to those submitting an ePetition from the Legislative Assembly Table Office in Parliament," Mr Toole said.
"Once submitted online the Member is notified by another automated response, and has seven days to respond to the request, which at this stage no response has been provided to Mr Attwells.
"[I'm] always happy to support those supporting me in my push for more funding and better roads across our area."
Mr Attwells is calling on community members to sign the petition, which can be found on the NSW Parliament website, in the hope that it will trigger financial support to fix Bathurst's roads.
He also wants to see Bathurst council better prioritise its expenditure, saying the roads need to be maintained for the safety of motorists and pedestrians.
"I'm just trying to see what we can do to get some common sense around fixing the actual issues that are affecting large amounts of people, rather than small amounts of people, in this town," Mr Attwells said.
"I think a park bench downtown is a fantastic idea, once all the roads are done. Maybe up to 20 people in a day might use that park bench, versus the hundreds and hundreds of motorists that use these roads on a daily basis."
The Western Advocate contacted council about Mr Attwells concerns.
In a response, a spokesperson said council has set aside $2.2 million dollars for urban road maintenance in the 2023-24 financial year, with the bulk of that money to be spent on repairing road surfaces.
Council is also applying for additional funding where possible.
"Council applies for funding each time funding sources are announced," the spokesperson said.
"Recently, council secured some funding for heavy patching through the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program; $130,000 has been allocated to Durham Street."
As to why some projects are carried about before road repairs, the council spokesperson said this is due to where funding is sourced from.
"Each funding source that has been granted to council has their own specific targets that they aim to achieve," they said.
"For example, funding for the George Street and Lambert Street roundabout was specifically allocated from the Australian Government Blackspot funding program and is designed to reduce accidents at the intersection as well as improve the safety for the school crossings.
"The funds from this source can only be spent on this project.
"Similarly, each funding program that council receives has its own specific targets to achieve and council is not able to use this money for any other purpose."
