Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Our Future

Orange loses lead over Bathurst in multi-storey car park plans

Tanya Marschke
MW
By Tanya Marschke, and Matt Watson
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW setback for a proposed multi-storey car park in the Orange CBD has left open the question of whether the colour city or Bathurst will get such a development first - or at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.