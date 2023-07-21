A NEW setback for a proposed multi-storey car park in the Orange CBD has left open the question of whether the colour city or Bathurst will get such a development first - or at all.
While an adjacent multi-level car park remains part of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre plan, Orange seemed to be much further down the path when its council sought expressions of interest in the redevelopment of the city's Lords Place car park earlier this year.
"The Ophir Car Park is virtually a clean slate for a developer and has the zoning and height limits to make it an attractive proposition," Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power said at the time.
At this week's Orange City Council meeting, however, it was confirmed that no complying expressions of interest had been made for the project.
Councillor Kevin Duffy asked about the status of the car park during a discussion about parking in Lords Place.
A council director responded and said the issue had been tabled for the closed meeting but she would answer the question without releasing any commercial-in-confidence information.
"We did not receive any complying expressions of interest for that site to use that site for a development because of a number of restrictions and the cost and some of the barriers," she said.
"That was a result of the expressions of interest program that we ran."
When calls for expressions of interest were made in January, the suggested options included retail or office space, an entertainment facility or serviced apartments.
In Bathurst, a proposed multi-storey car park between George and Rankin streets received separate pre-election funding pledges from the Nationals before the recent state and federal elections.
The Coalition went on to lose both elections.
Confidential papers from Bathurst Regional Council from July 2022, meanwhile, revealed another location being proposed for a multi-storey car park: behind the Neighbourhood Centre.
The council papers showed that council had resolved to provide "in principle agreement to enter negotiations" with what was then the prospective new owner of Tremain's Mill over a multi-storey car park on the council-owned Neighbourhood Centre car park site.
The confidential papers said the multi-storey car park would serve part of the parking demand for a redevelopment of the Tremain's Mill site in lower Keppel Street and negotiations would be entered into based on the car park remaining a council asset and the cost of works to meet the developer's requirements for parking to be fully funded by the developer.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
