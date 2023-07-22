FROM the introduction of computerisation, to the harsh restrictions of a global pandemic, Kaye O'Leary never let fear hold her back from stepping up to a new challenge.
She has been a beloved team member of George Street Medical Practice through it all, but now, after 56 years, the time has come to say goodbye.
Ms O'Leary never suspected she would have a career spanning more than half a century when she was asked, at the age of 21, to handle accounts while the practice manager was overseas.
In the early years, she would take her work home with her, all of which was done by hand at a time where people would receive bills in the mail.
"I used to take home piles of dockets and sort them, and then I'd have carbon paper, the statements, the A4 cards, a big typewriter," she said.
"Everything was written."
Ms O'Leary continued to handle accounts part-time for more than a decade, until one day, as she was bringing the accounts back to the practice, Dr O'Sullivan offered her a full-time job as a receptionist.
Work was still being done manually when she took on the job, but by the early 2000s computers were being introduced to simplify the way people worked.
It was arguably the biggest career challenge for Ms O'Leary, who at that time was in her mid 50s.
She had a choice to make: learn the new ways of working or fall behind.
She could have thrown in the towel, as one senior staff member at the practice did when computers were introduced, but Ms O'Leary was determined to adjust.
"I used to have to get my little book and write it down very simply how to do it, but it didn't take that long to catch on," she said.
"But it was daunting the first time. It was really daunting.
"... I'd never done anything like that. It was all very strange."
Although her biggest fear was making a huge mistake, she never did, and she credits that to the younger people around her who would help when she got stuck.
Computers weren't the only challenge for Ms O'Leary.
She also had to adapt to a new way of working when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia in 2020.
The front door of the medical practice had to be locked, and there was a speaker to communicate with patients outside. Wearing a mask to work was also different.
But, as with computerisation, Ms O'Leary persevered.
She remained a happy, familiar face for patients and staff throughout her career, even as she scaled back her hours.
The little ways she was able to help patients was a treasured part of her 56-year career.
"I think the most rewarding part of my job was being able to care for people," Ms O'Leary said.
"Even just opening the front door or helping elderly people with walkers out to their car and things like that. That was a big part of the enjoyment of my job."
She said she was never tempted to go anywhere else, as she loved being part of George Street Medical Practice.
"I worked with some lovely people and it was a really caring practice and it was a real family practice. Everybody cared about everybody else's family," she said.
"It was just a really pleasant place to work."
The time has come, though, for her to retire, and she is looking forward to having more time for gardening and travelling with her family.
Dr Debbie McClure commended Ms O'Leary on her long career, saying it was rare for someone to stay with the same business for 56 years.
She said she had an ability to "move with the times", proving that older people can still be valuable employees.
"It's great to see somebody who goes against this thread we have of older people not being good employees. She's a great employee," Dr McClure said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
