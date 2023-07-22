Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

George Street Medical Practice's Kaye O'Leary retires after 56 years

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM the introduction of computerisation, to the harsh restrictions of a global pandemic, Kaye O'Leary never let fear hold her back from stepping up to a new challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.