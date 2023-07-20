THE conditions aligned on Thursday morning to bring Bathurst one of its coldest mornings in 2023.
No wind, no cloud cover and the fact it's the middle of winter allowed the city to hit a low of -5.4 around 6.50am on Thursday morning, at least according to the temperature gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
But it's not the coldest start to a day in Bathurst this year, with the city hitting a shivering low of -7.5 on Wednesday, June 21.
The next two days are expected to bring freezing temperatures as well, with a forecast low of -3 on Friday and a low of -1 on Saturday, before the minimums pick up on Sunday onwards.
The average low for July this year is 2.1 degrees, while the long term average (1991-2023) is 0.9 degrees.
Down the road at Lithgow, the temperature plummeted to -8.9 at 7am, which felt like -12.
