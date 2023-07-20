EYES of the nation are set to be glued to the Matildas' opening FIFA Women's World Cup match against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.
It's the first time Australia is hosting the World Cup, which its doing so alongside neighbours New Zealand.
It's also set to break attendance records, with ticket sales eclipsing that of the last World Cup in France back in 2019.
And in terms of global appeal, TV viewership and attention, it's set to be the biggest sporting event in Australia since the 2000 Summer Olympics.
So no doubt there'll be plenty of places in Bathurst to watch the big game and we've put together a few options that we know of.
Panorama Football Club has organised a live viewing at the Victoria Hotel, with Harvey Norman contributing an 85 inch TV for the night.
The club has only organised a viewing for Thursday night's game, but hasn't ruled out more based on the success of Thursday night.
Bathurst 75 Football Club has also organised a viewing at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club for Thursday's game in the Sport Bar.
The 1880 Hotel will be screening all of the Matildas' three group stage matches.
Of course you can watch the game from the comfort of your lounge, but why not invite some mates over to make the night even more memorable.
Kick-off is from 8pm.
The Matildas are in a group alongside Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada and will play matches in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
The tournament will have extra meaning for the Central West with three of the Matildas' squad hailing from the region.
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Clare Hunt grew up in Grenfell, while defender Ellie Carpenter played her junior football in Cowra.
Tameka Yallop, who played move to Queensland at a young age, was born in Orange.
Hunt told ACM that she was "extremely proud to represent the community and region where I grew up."
One fan who won't need anywhere to watch is Central West footballer Poorsha McPhillamy, who is attending 11 matches.
The Eglinton women's premier league player described herself as "100 out of 10, way up there as one of the biggest fans. I froth female football."
For those who can't make it to games or to a venue to watch - 15 of the games, including all of the Matildas matches, will be free to watch on Channel Seven, Seven Mate, Seven Plus and Optus Sport has the rights to stream each match.
