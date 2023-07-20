Little Shop of Horrors: The Kinross Wolaroi School is performing the Little Shop of Horrors at The Orange Civic Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday and 1pm and 7.30pm on Saturday. The play is about a a flower shop assistant who stumbles across a new breed of plant, little does he know the plant will develop a soulful voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Want to know more or book tickets? Click here.

