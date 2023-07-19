Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Weekender: The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is returning in 2023

Updated July 20 2023 - 11:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timberlina with a painting of Dolly Parton at the 2022 Dolly Festival. Picture by Belinda Soole
Timberlina with a painting of Dolly Parton at the 2022 Dolly Festival. Picture by Belinda Soole

After the glittering success of the inaugural 2022 event, The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is returning in 2023 with its fabulous host, Timberlina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.